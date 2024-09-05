Games: Review on GNU/Linux and Another Steam Deck Competitor

Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

Tor Project blog

'A newspaper without borders': Mediapart now available as .onion

Readers can now access Mediapart's reporting via https://www.mediapartrvj4bsgolbxixw57ru7fh4jqckparke4vs365guu6ho64yd.onion/. 

New Release: Tor Browser 13.5.3

This version includes important security updates to Firefox.

Arti 1.2.7 is released: onion services, RPC, and more

This release adds support for restricted discovery mode (previously known as "client authorization") in Arti's hidden service (.onion service) implementation. It also contains a number of bugfixes, cleanups, and improvements, and behind the scenes work on the RPC subsystem, DoS resistance, and relay infrastructure. For full details on what we've done, and for information about many smaller and less visible changes as well, please see the CHANGELOG.

9to5Linux

QEMU 9.1 Improves ARM and RISC-V Support, Adds Compression Offload Support

Coming more than four months after QEMU 9.0, the QEMU 9.1 release introduces compression offload support via Intel In-Memory Analytics Accelerator (IAA) or User Space Accelerator Development Kit (UADK), along with enhanced support for postcopy failure recovery.

Audacity 3.6.2 Audio Editor Adds Legacy Effects Section, Fixes Multiple Bugs

Audacity 3.6.2 is the second patch release of Audacity 3.6 adding a new “Legacy” effects section that contains the old Limiter, Compressor, and Classic Filters, moves the time track range to a single dialog, and reverts the behavior of selection change when importing an audio clip to the previous behavior.

Firefox 131 Beta Improves Translations, Adds Temporary Site Permissions

Firefox 131 looks like another small update to the popular web browser that further improves the built-in translation feature by remembering languages you have previously used for translations when suggesting a default translation language.

LinuxGizmos.com

Minisforum UM760 Slim Offers Dual M.2 PCIe 4.0 Slots and DDR5 Memory Support

The Minisforum UM760 Slim is a compact mini PC designed for a variety of computing needs. It features a silent cooling system and is built around the AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS processor, paired with an AMD Radeon 760M GPU, providing a balance of performance and power efficiency.

AAEON’s PICO & GENE Boards with Intel Atom x7000RE Processors

The PICO-ASL4, built on the 100mm x 72mm PICO-ITX form factor, supports Intel Atom x7433RE and x7835RE processors and can accommodate up to 16GB of DDR5 RAM using a single-channel SODIMM Non-ECC module.

Ubuntu Buzz !

How To Adjust Low Battery Warning on Kubuntu 22.04

This tutorial will help you protect your data and GNU/Linux filesystem on a battery that is not in 100% health anymore by re-adjusting low battery power warning on Kubuntu. By doing this, your system will show a notification of low battery at your choice for example at 55% is warning and 50% is critical and do something like shutdown automatically if that happens. We wish you the best!

How To Adjust Cursor Size on Kubuntu KDE

This tutorial will help you adjust cursor size on Kubuntu KDE. This is useful for people like teachers and those with vision impairments and you can help them by exercising simple procedures below. It is a continuation to our tutorials in same configuration for MATE and GNOME users respectively. Now let's try it out.

news

Games: Review on GNU/Linux and Another Steam Deck Competitor

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Sep 05, 2024

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

Tellico 4.0 Released
I’m excited to make Tellico 4.0 available as the first version to leverage the new Qt6 and KDE Frameworks 6 libraries
Ubuntu’s New Security Center Readies Stable Release
Ubuntu’s new desktop Security Center app is gearing up for its first stable release
Events: FSF, Ubuntu, and Debian
Some upcoming and past events
Mozilla Firefox 130 Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New
Mozilla Firefox 130 open-source, free, and cross-platform web browser is now available for download ahead of its official unveiling on September 3rd, 2024, so it’s time to take a look at the new features and improvements.
Firefox 131 Beta Improves Translations, Adds Temporary Site Permissions
With Firefox 130 rolling out today to all supported platforms, Mozilla promoted the next major release, Firefox 131, to the beta channel for public testing.
QEMU 9.1 Improves ARM and RISC-V Support, Adds Compression Offload Support
QEMU 9.1 open-source machine emulator and virtualization software has been released to improve hardware support and emulation for ARM and RISC-V platforms, as well as other changes.
Audacity 3.6.2 Audio Editor Adds Legacy Effects Section, Fixes Multiple Bugs
Audacity 3.6.2 has been released today as the latest stable release of this open-source, free, and cross-platform digital audio editor and recording application that fixes multiple bugs in the Audacity 3.6 series.
NIST Releases First Post-Quantum Encryption Algorithms
Some new standard (Standards/Consortia picks)
Not the Traffic We Wanted [original]
The Web is becoming such a sordid mess - a vortex full of malicious bots
 
today's leftovers
and a pair of howtos
Openwashing Initiative (OSI) and 'Linux' Foundation
the monopolists' voicee
Standards/Consortia Leftovers
4 more stories about standards
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, Fairphone, and More
some gadgets and devices
Games: Review on GNU/Linux and Another Steam Deck Competitor
a pair of gaming related news
KDE: Python bindings for KDE Frameworks and brightness controls for all your displays
Some KDE picks
FreeBSD Leftovers
a pair of posts about FreeBSD
Programming Leftovers
Programming links for today
Free Software Leftovers
FOSS links for today
Red Hat Drapes Itself in "AI" Hype
more hey hi (AI) nonsense
Security and Fear, Uncertainty, Doubt (FUD) About Linux
some picks for the day
Android Leftovers
Google Maps on Android crashing for some users
Ubuntu 24.10 Default Wallpaper & Mascot Revealed
The default wallpaper of Ubuntu 24.10 ‘Oracular Oriole’ (and its official mascot artwork) has been revealed — along with an extra-special 20th anniversary surprise!
What Is Kali Linux, and Should You Use It?
Kali Linux is a name that often surfaces in conversations about ethical hacking and penetration testing
weston 14.0.0
This is the official release for Weston 14.0.0
LibreOffice 24.2.6 available for download, for the privacy-conscious user
LibreOffice 24.2.6, the sixth minor release of the free, volunteer-supported office productivity suite for office environments and individuals, the best choice for privacy-conscious users and digital sovereignty
Here's Everything New in GNOME 47
Packed with improvements, version 47 of the GNOME desktop environment will be launched on Sept. 18, 2024
Barry Kauler on His Distro Development Work
4 new posts by Barry Kauler
Android Leftovers
Google limits on Android Auto access may breach EU rules, adviser says
MIKRIK V2 Robot Car is an entry-level, open-source robotics kit built for ROS and 3D computer vision
The MIKRIK V2 Robot Car is an open-source robotics kit for studying 3D computer vision and is compatible with both ROS1 and ROS2 software suites
Arti 1.2.7 is released: onion services, RPC, and more
Arti is our ongoing project to create a next-generation Tor client in Rust
Latest From Red Hat's Site
redhat.com posts
Windows TCO: Cicada, Planned Parenthood, City of Columbus, and More
discovering the true cost of Microsoft
LicheePi 3A – A SpacemIT K1 RISC-V development board with SoM and carrier board
Sipeed provides Ubuntu-based Bianbu optimized for RISC-V targets, Fedora, Deepin, and openKylin images for the LM3A module and LicheePi 3A board which you’ll find on the documentation website
linux, year one
Over the past few weeks, as our Linuxversary has approached, we've been trying to write an essay about Linux
Debian-based Q4OS 5.6 arrives with a desktop profiler and Calamares improvements
The sixth update to Q4OS 5 Aquarius is now available with the Debian Bookworm 12.7 updates
Minimalist Linux distro Peropesis 2.7 comes with archive and ISO management tools
Peropesis 2.7 comes with file system archiving and ISO management tools
6 reasons you should use Ubuntu for your own NAS
There are some excellent operating systems out there that are specifically designed for running network-attached storage (NAS), but almost any OS with a shareable filesystem will do
today's howtos
many howtos for this morning
Drauger OS: A Gaming OS
Drauger OS is a gaming Ubuntu-based Operating System (OS) that has a home website of 'https://draugeros.org/'
Best Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion
Plasma Crash Course - DrKonqi
A while ago a colleague of mine asked about our crash infrastructure in Plasma and whether I could give some overview on it
Games: Humble Bundle, SteamFork, Cosmic Call, and More
GamingOnLinux's latest 10
LWN on Python, Debian, and Kernel
New articles outside the paywall as of hours ago
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
today's leftovers
4 more picks
Torvalds to Speak in Open Source Summit Europe 2024, Linux 6.12 Kernel Details
some Linux news
Programming Leftovers
Coding related picks
Fvwm and GNOME: keyboard control and internship project
Some desktop updates
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS picks
Mozilla: AudD® Music Recognition and Firefox Developer Experience
Mozilla news and picks
Audiocasts/Shows: Destination Linux, Linux Matters, "Linux" Foundation Podcast Boosting Microsoft
3 new episodes
today's howtos
many howtos for the evening
Orange Pi Now has an Open Source RISC-V SBC [With M.2 Slot]
they never had a RISC-V product.
With Windows, You Don't Own Your Computer
The nerve...
Hip, Hip, Hooray! Elastic (Almost) Comes Back Home to Open Source
There was some unexpected good news yesterday. Elasticsearch and Kibana are again open source, available under the AGPL
'The Linux of processors' - New breed of Chinese super CPUs emerge on US soil as universities back open source high performance RISC-V processors to be the next big thing in HPC
XiangShan has also received support from various companies, leading to the formation of a group focused on further developing the processor and promoting the RISC-V ecosystem
Security Leftovers
Security updates and incidents
Blaming "Linux" for Holes in Proprietary Software Made for Windows
new FUD trend
Open Hardware and Retro: Pentium, C64, 2GB Raspberry Pi 5, and More
4 stories for now
Linux Gaining Ground in Automotive
EE Times Europe spoke to sources at Automotive Grade Linux and automotive software developer Elektrobit to learn how Linux is rapidly gaining adoption in the automotive industry.
A Clean Linux Installation For An Android TV Box
Although Android technically runs on top of Linux
Android Leftovers
Google: "Today we're releasing Android 15"
Asking for donations in Plasma
Why do we ask for donations so often? Because it’s important! As KDE becomes more successful and an increasing number of people use our software
Stable kernels: Linux 6.10.8, Linux 6.6.49, Linux 6.1.108, Linux 5.15.166, Linux 5.10.225, Linux 5.4.283, and Linux 4.19.321
I'm announcing the release of the 6.10.8 kernel
The future of first-party open source events
In this post, I’m discussing only first-party open source events — events run by a project for its contributor and/or user communities
Debian 11 ’Bullseye’ Enters Long Term Support Phase
This shift comes exactly three years after its initial release
KDE Dolphin cannot compress compressed files
If you think about it, Dolphin is pretty amazing
today's howtos
many howtos for this afternoon
Bebras Challenge 2024 and Raspberry Pi
Some Raspberry Pi news
Tor Browser 13.5.3 Hiring for Web Standard
Some Web news
Android Leftovers
Android taskbar pinning makes surprise return with Pixel 9 Pro Fold
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
One of the types of software that’s important for a web developer is the web framework
Core, Extra, Multilib? Unraveling the Arch Linux Repositories
New to Arch Linux? You should know about the various repositories Arch provides
Games: Humble Choice, Steam Space Exploration Fest, and More
Some of the latest from GamingOnLinux
Square Enix invests in Playtron for their Linux-based PlaytronOS - first Alpha out now
Linux-based PlaytronOS behind the scenes
GNU/Linux is Definitely Growing, Microsoft is Still Trying to Sabotage It [original]
we ought to get ready for or expect many more people (and businesses, governments etc.) to move to GNU/Linux
today's howtos
only a few for now
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Don't Be Held Back by Your Default Linux Text Editor, Try These Instead
check out a few of these alternative text editors
Android Leftovers
Android Has Five New Features Out Today
GNU screen 5 proves it's still got game even after 37 years
First major version in two decades is worth getting to know
Retiring from the Rust for Linux project
This is as short a series as one can be
August GNU Spotlight with Amin Bandali
Fifteen new GNU releases in the last month (as of August 31, 2024)
7 things I never do after I install Linux (and why you shouldn't either)
Linux is a powerful and user-friendly operating system that allows you to do far more than you can with Windows
Nitrux 3.6.1 Immutable and Systemd-Free Distro Improves Language Support
Uri Herrera announced today the release and general availability of Nitrux 3.6.1 as the latest ISO snapshot of this rolling-release, immutable, and systemd-free distribution based on Debian GNU/Linux.
You Can Now Upgrade Ubuntu 22.04 LTS to Ubuntu 24.04 LTS, Here’s How
Ubuntu 24.04.1 LTS is out today as the first point release to the long-term supported Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) operating system series and Canonical has finally opened the upgrade path for Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) users.
Audiocasts/Shows: LINUX Unplugged, WordPress Briefing, Late Night Linux, and Right To Repair
4 new episodes
Security and Fear, Uncertainty, Doubt (FUD)
some security-related picks
today's leftovers
Open Hardware, IBM, and more
Free Software and Openwashing by Microsoft Front Group OSI
some FOSS related picks
Programming and Standards
mostly coding-related news
Canonical/Ubuntu News
corporate stuff from Canonical/Ubuntu
today's howtos
many howtos for evening time
Good Reason to Delete Windows, Not Dual-Boot, and Call Out the Microsofters Who Worked to Impose 'Secure' Boot, Undermining Antitrust Complaints
Windows TCO
GNU libffcall 2.5 is released
libffcall version 2.5 is released.
Tauon Music Player Adds Native Support for PipeWire
Tauon music player (once known as Tauon Music Box) now offers native PipeWire audio playback on GNU/Linux
Debian 12.7 “Bookworm” Released with 55 Security Updates and 51 Bug Fixes
The Debian Project announced today the release and general availability of Debian 12.7 as a new ISO update to the latest Debian GNU/Linux 12 “Bookworm” operating system series.
7 of the Best Lightweight Operating Systems for Raspberry Pi
top picks for the best lightweight OS available on the Raspberry Pi today
OpenBSD and NetBSD Leftovers
Some BSD picks for today
Open Hardware/Modding: Coreboot, RemoteLab, Raspberry Pi, and More
5 stories about devices and such
Windows TCO Leftovers
3 stories of Windows TCO
5 Things to Consider Before Picking Your First Linux Distro
Linux comes in all shapes and sizes—which we call distros
Calligra 4.0.1
Calligra 4.0.1 is out. This small releases mostly contains fixes for distributions issues and updated translations
today's howtos
many howtos for this morning
Debian: Upgrades, Steve McIntyre Turns 50, and Rust Becoming "an unmaintainable mess for stable-minded distribution vendors."
3 items about Debian for today
Linux 6.11-rc6
Things look pretty normal
Samba 4.21 Launches with Enhanced Security Features
Samba 4.21, a free software re-implementation of the SMB protocol, rolls out with enhancements in LDAP TLS, user validation, and more
Why Is It Called a Terminal "Emulator"?
Once you start to dabble with Linux, you’ll encounter the phrase “terminal emulator” over and over again
These Were Infuriating Things About Linux, Now They're No Longer Issues
I've used Linux extensively for around 15 years
Which Linux Distro Is Most Like macOS?
I love the flexibility of Linux and the interface of macOS
Games: Coromon: Rogue Planet, Nordhold: Origins, GOG
GamingOnLinux's latest 8
Linux smashes another market share record for August 2024 on Statcounter
Another fresh month and so we have the latest operating system market share details from Statcounter
Wireshark 4.4 Released with Automatic Profile Switching, Many Improvements
Wireshark 4.4 has been released as the latest stable version of this popular network protocol analyzer software adding new features and improvements.
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
There are a fairly wide of free and open source application servers for Python
July and August in KDE PIM
Here's our bi-monthly update from KDE's personal information management applications team
Self Hosting IRC: What are Your Options?
Looking to host your own IRC? Here are the options you can explore
OrangePi RV SBC Gains JH7110 RISC-V Processor and PCIe 2.0 Interface
The OrangePi RV is a development board based on the open-source RISC-V architecture
Free and open source software and other market failures
Understanding the free and open-source software (FOSS) movement has, since its beginning, implied crossing many disciplinary boundaries
Valve Steam Deck as a stepping stone to the Linux desktop
This Linux-powered handheld gaming console is great for gamers and is a gateway to Linux desktop users.
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles