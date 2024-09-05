Games: Review on GNU/Linux and Another Steam Deck Competitor

Time a cute game! This is a game heavily inspired by Japanese takes like Kiki’s Delivery Service. You play the role of Mika, who is an apprentice magician, and is on her way to get trained by a great sorceress living at the top of the tallest hill. She’s ready to learn from her. Her broom is ready, she’s made her decision to give it all. Yet the sorceress does not see it this way, and tricked her to fall from the mountain. Not to her death, since she still has her broom. But it was close enough, as she was not ready to fly just yet. Mika lands on a beach, just next to a small village. Her broom is broken, but her will is intact. She WILL get back on that mountain, and this time, she will fly there directly. Easier said that done.