KDE: Python bindings for KDE Frameworks and brightness controls for all your displays
GSoC Final Update
This is my last update about my GSoC project (Python bindings for KDE Frameworks).
[...]
People have started to test the Python bindings and some building issues have been reported (which is good, because that means people have interest in them). Unfortunately I’m going to have less time to contribute as I start university next week, but I’m sure you’ll see me!
Many thanks to Carl (my mentor) and everyone who reviewed my merge requests!
Brightness controls for all your displays
Whoops, it's already been months since I last blogged. I've been actively involved with Plasma and especially its power management service PowerDevil for over a year now. I'm still learning about how everything fits together.