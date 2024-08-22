A Look at NixOS and Endless OS

Endless OS is a Linux distribution with a focus on improving access to educational tools by providing a simple-to-manage, full-featured desktop for educators and students — one that works offline, with minimal maintenance. The distribution also aims to be suitable for older devices, in order to promote access to computers by ensuring those systems remain usable. In pursuit of those goals, it makes some unusual technical choices. But what makes the distribution really shine is its curated collection of software and educational resources.

Endless OS is developed by the Endless OS Foundation, a non-profit organization that also provides laptops to people who would otherwise be unable to afford them, in support of its mission to ensure widespread access to educational tools. Unlike Linux distributions that grew up around a group of volunteers, Endless OS actually started as the product of a VC-funded startup. The foundation only became a non-profit in 2020. This gives the project a noticeably different culture and approach. People are welcome to participate in the Endless OS community, but most of the operating system's development is driven by employees of the foundation. While Endless OS is free for personal and non-commercial use — and the core operating system is Debian-based, made available under its normal licenses — the foundation makes some of its money by selling licenses and support (including management software for large fleets of devices) to companies that want to use the OS.