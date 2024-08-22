The problem

Meson has had togglable options from almost the very beginning. These split into two camps. The first one is "common options" like optimizations, warning level, language standard version and so on. The second one is "per project" options that are specific to each project, such as which backend to use. For a long time things were quite nice but as people started using subprojects more and more, the need to configure common options on a per-subproject basis became more and more important.

Meson added a limited way of setting some options per subproject, but it was never really felt like a proper integrated solution. Doing it properly turns out to have a lot of requirements because you want to be able to: [...]