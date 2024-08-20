Security Leftovers
CISA ☛ 2024-08-14 [Older] Adobe Releases Security Updates for Multiple Products
CBC ☛ 2024-08-13 [Older] AutoCanada investigating cybersecurity breach, as it announces loss from previous incident
International Business Times ☛ 2024-08-14 [Older] Despite National Security Concerns, Chinese Driverless Taxis Get Greenlight In California [Ed: Technofascism and not valuing security at all; the problem isn't that it's Chinese but that it sucks and it barely works]
Krebs On Security ☛ National Public Data Published Its Own Passwords
New details are emerging about a breach at National Public Data (NPD), a consumer data broker that recently spilled hundreds of millions of Americans’ Social Security Numbers, addresses, and phone numbers online. KrebsOnSecurity has learned that another NPD data broker which shares access to the same consumer records inadvertently published the passwords to its back-end database in a file that was freely available from its homepage until today.