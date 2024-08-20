Windows TCO Leftovers
The Register UK ☛ Bugs in Microsoft macOS apps open door to camera, mic access
Cisco Talos says eight vulnerabilities in Microsoft's macOS apps could be abused by nefarious types to record video and sound from a user's device, access sensitive data, log user input, and escalate privileges.
The vulnerabilities exist across Excel, OneNote, Outlook, PowerPoint, Teams, and Word, but Microsoft told Talos it won't be fixing them. All eight can be seen below: [...]
Threat Source ☛ How multiple vulnerabilities in Microsoft apps for macOS pave the way to stealing permissions
Cisco Talos has identified eight vulnerabilities in Microsoft applications for the macOS operating system. An adversary could exploit these vulnerabilities by injecting malicious libraries into Microsoft's applications to gain their entitlements and user-granted permissions.
Security Week ☛ Windows Zero-Day Attack Linked to North Korea’s Lazarus APT
The vulnerability, tracked as CVE-2024-38193 and marked as ‘actively exploited’ by Microsoft, allows SYSTEM privileges on the latest Windows operating systems.
Security Week ☛ City of Flint Scrambling to Restore Services Following Ransomware Attack
BS&A, the city’s billing system, was disrupted, preventing online or credit card transactions for water, sewer, and tax payments. However, Flint said that no late fees or penalties would be assessed, and that no water shutoffs would happen during the outage.
The attack also impacted GIS maps and caused gaps in service for the city’s email, phone, and voicemail services. Public work services, including the Office of Public Health, however, remained fully operational.
CISA ☛ 2024-08-13 [Older] Ivanti Releases Security Updates for Avalanche, Neurons for ITSM, and Virtual Traffic Manager
CISA ☛ 2024-08-13 [Older] Microsoft Releases August 2024 Security Updates
Make Tech Easier ☛ 2024-08-16 [Older] Microsoft Stops Showing Windows 11 Ads to Windows 10 Users