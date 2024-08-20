Games: Beyond All Reason, FINAL FANTASY XVI, winesapOS, GameMode, Usagi Shima: Bunny Island, and More
GamingOnLinux ☛ Check out the fancy new trailer for Beyond All Reason a really great free and open source RTS
Beyond All Reason is quietly building up to be one of the best real-time strategy (RTS) games around. It's free, open source and it has a fancy new trailer.
GamingOnLinux ☛ FINAL FANTASY XVI comes to PC on September 17 - demo available
Finally. After over a year of waiting, FINAL FANTASY XVI is now confirmed to be releasing on PC on September 17. If you want to see how well it will work with Proton on Desktop Linux or Steam Deck, there's a demo available right now too.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Portable Linux distro winesapOS v4.1.0 out now with dual-boot support - good for handhelds
While most people generally talk about ChimeraOS, Bazzite and at times HoloISO, another choice for your handheld Linux gaming is winesapOS that just had a huge new release.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Linux system performance optimizer GameMode v1.8.2 out now fixing hybrid CPU core pinning
Started off by porting studio Feral Interactive, the Linux system performance optimization tool GameMode v1.8.2 is out now.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Get ready to collect some Rabbits in Usagi Shima: Bunny Island
Usagi Shima: Bunny Island is a game I've been following for quite some time, as it looks adorable (and as a Rabbit owner I couldn't resist) and it finally has a Steam page. Currently available on mobile platforms, it was built with Godot Engine so hopefully they won't have too much trouble with a PC release, which will come with Linux support too.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Colony building sim Odd Realm is officially out now
After being in Early Access for a few years, Unknown Origin Games have now fully launched their mystical colony sim Odd Realm.
GamingOnLinux ☛ GOG confirm Resident Evil 2 re-release date for August
Good news retro game lovers, as GOG have now confirmed that Resident Evil 2 is due to get its re-release on August 27th. This is coming as part of GOG's classic collection with Resident Evil 1 releasing back on July 26th, with Resident Evil 3 yet to be given a date,