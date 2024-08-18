I use semantic HTML throughout my pages. I use ul and ol to describe unordered and ordered lists, respectively. I use h1, h2, etc. for headings; one h1 is set for the page.

If there is a semantic HTML element to do something I want to do – from defining a navigation bar to describing a table – I will use it before creating a div.

Semantic elements offer significant accessibility affordances. Thus, semantic HTML elements are the foundation of my content design.