today's howtos
James G ☛ How I design my URLs
Websites that use well-defined URL structures are easier for me to navigate. When I use a site enough, I can remember specific paths, infer the structure of a site so I can find the page to which I want to go, and more.
University of Toronto ☛ Why and how I keep around spare libvirt based virtual machines
The general part is that one sort of my virtual machines are directly on the network, not NAT'd, using specifically assigned static IPs. In order to avoid ever having two VMs accidentally use the same IP, I pre-create a VM for each reserved IP with the (libvirt) name of the VM being its hostname. This still requires configuring each VM's OS with the right IP, but at least accidents are a lot less likely (and in my dominant use for the VMs, I do an initial install of an Ubuntu version with the right IP and then snapshot it).
James G ☛ Designing the content layout for my website
I use semantic HTML throughout my pages. I use ul and ol to describe unordered and ordered lists, respectively. I use h1, h2, etc. for headings; one h1 is set for the page.
If there is a semantic HTML element to do something I want to do – from defining a navigation bar to describing a table – I will use it before creating a div.
Semantic elements offer significant accessibility affordances. Thus, semantic HTML elements are the foundation of my content design.
University of Toronto ☛ FreeBSD's 'root on ZFS' default appeals to me for an odd reason
For reasons beyond the scope of this entry, we're probably going to take a look at FreeBSD as an alternative to OpenBSD for some of our uses of the latter. This got me to grab a 14.1 ISO image and try a quick install on a spare virtual machine (I keep spare VMs around for just such occasions). This caused me to discover that modern FreeBSD defaults to using ZFS for its root filesystem (although I didn't do this on my VM test install, because my VM has less than the recommended RAM for ZFS). FreeBSD using ZFS for its root filesystem makes me happy, but probably not quite for the reasons you're expecting.
ID Root ☛ How To Install XanMod Kernel on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install XanMod Kernel on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. The XanMod kernel is a custom GNU/Linux kernel designed to enhance system performance, particularly for gaming and real-time applications. By optimizing various kernel parameters and including the latest patches, XanMod delivers a responsive and efficient computing experience.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Rust on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Rust on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. Rust, developed by Mozilla Research, is a systems programming language that emphasizes safety, concurrency, and performance.
Linuxiac ☛ How to Install Linkwarden with Docker: A Step-by-Step Guide
Your step-by-step guide to effortlessly install Linkwarden, a self-hosted bookmark manager that preserves webpages, with Docker Compose.
TecAdmin ☛ How to Exclude Directories Using the GNU/Linux find Command
When working with the GNU/Linux find command, you might need to search for files or directories while excluding certain directories from your search results. This can be especially useful when dealing with large file systems or directories with many subdirectories.
The New Stack ☛ How to Create Your First GNU/Linux Bash Script
How to Download and Install Forticlient VPN for Ubuntu 24.04 Linux
FortiClient VPN is a free-to-download tool for connecting secure remote networks. It is similar to other famous enterprise VPN clients in this category, such as Cisco AnyConnect, Palo Alto GlobalProtect, and Juniper Pulse Secure.
How to Install ESLint on Ubuntu 24.04 or 22.04 LTS Linux
ESLint, whether on Ubuntu 24.04. 22.04, or any other supported system, analyzes JavaScript (or other ECMAScript/JavaScript-based languages) code. It is an open-source linting tool that developers use to find and fix coding problems based on defined rules.
Daniel Stenberg ☛ skip a curl transfer
This is episode three in my mini-series of posts describing news in the coming curl 8.10.0 release. Part one was more help, part two verbose, verbose and verbosest.
This new command line option in curl 8.10.0 is a simple one that has been requested by users repeatedly over the years so I figure it was about time we actually provide it.
If the target file already exists on disk, skip downloading it.
Medevel ☛ Getting Started with Svelte and SvelteKit: A Step-by-Step Guide for macOS, Windows, and Linux
Svelte and SvelteKit have quickly become popular choices for building modern web applications due to their simplicity and performance. In this guide, we’ll walk you through installing and getting started with Svelte and SvelteKit on macOS, Windows, and Linux.
The New Stack ☛ Linux: Low-level Data Copying with dd
When you use Linux, you know there are always multiple ways to solve a problem.
DebugPoint ☛ How to Install COSMIC Desktop in Fedora GNU/Linux (Workstation)
Here’s how you can install COSMIC desktop (alpha) in Fedora Workstation edition. System76’s highly anticipated COSMIC desktop environment is now available for installation on Fedora Linux. This gives GNU/Linux fans another option of desktop environment which is modern, efficient and customizable to the core.
Medevel ☛ Tutorial: Installing Strapi Headless CMS with PostgreSQL Using Docker and Docker Compose
Strapi is a powerful open-source headless CMS that allows you to manage content effortlessly. Using Docker and Docker Compose simplifies the setup process, making it easy to deploy and manage your Strapi instance.
Medevel ☛ How to Configure UFW on Ubuntu: A Guide for DevOps and Webmasters
Uncomplicated Firewall (UFW) is a user-friendly front-end for managing iptables, which simplifies the process of configuring and managing a firewall on Ubuntu systems.
TecAdmin ☛ How To Protect SSH with Fail2Ban in 5 Easy Steps
Securing your SSH server is important to keep your system safe from unauthorized access. One of the best tools to protect your SSH server is Fail2Ban. It monitors your server logs and automatically blocks IP addresses that show signs of malicious activity, like too many failed login attempts.