Security Leftovers
Security Week ☛ ICS Patch Tuesday: Advisories Released by Siemens, Schneider, Rockwell, Aveva
ICS Patch Tuesday advisories have been published by Siemens, Schneider Electric, Rockwell Automation, Aveva and CISA.
LWN ☛ Security updates for Wednesday
Security updates have been issued by AlmaLinux (389-ds-base), Debian (ffmpeg), Fedora (chromium), Red Hat (.NET 8.0, container-tools:rhel8, edk2, firefox, gnome-shell, grafana, jose, kernel, kernel-rt, krb5, open-vm-tools, orc, pcs, poppler, python-urllib3, and wget), SUSE (gtk2, gtk3, kernel, python-setuptools, python310-setuptools, python312-setuptools, python39-setuptools, and webkit2gtk3), and Ubuntu (dotnet8, libcroco, linux-azure, linux-lowlatency, linux-raspi, and linux-oracle).
Security Week ☛ Unconfirmed Hack of 2.9 Billion Records at National Public Data Sparks Media Frenzy Amid Lawsuits
National Public Data (NPD) is at the center of controversy with allegations of a massive data breach involving 2.9 billion records.
Security Week ☛ Unlocking the Front Door: Phishing Emails Remain a Top Cyber Threat Despite MFA
SecurityWeek spoke with Mike Britton, CISO at Abnormal Security, to understand what the company has learned about current social engineering and phishing attacks.
Security Week ☛ Fortinet, Zoom Patch Multiple Vulnerabilities
Fortinet and Zoom have released patches for multiple vulnerabilities in their products, including high-severity bugs.
Security Week ☛ Chipmaker Patch Tuesday: Intel, AMD Address Over 110 Vulnerabilities
Intel and AMD have each informed customers about dozens of vulnerabilities found and patched in their products.
Security Week ☛ Ivanti Patches Critical Vulnerabilities in Neurons for ITSM, Virtual Traffic Manager
Ivanti has released patches for multiple vulnerabilities in Neurons for ITSM, Avalanche, and Virtual Traffic Manager, including critical bugs.
Security Week ☛ 460k Impacted by Kootenai Health Ransomware Attack
Kootenai Health says the personal and health information of over 460,000 individuals was stolen in a ransomware attack.
Dhole Moments ☛ Security Issues in Matrix’s Olm Library
I don’t consider myself exceptional in any regard, but I stumbled upon a few cryptography vulnerabilities in Matrix’s Olm library with so little effort that it was nearly accidental.
OpenSSF (Linux Foundation) ☛ Announcing SigstoreCon: Supply Chain Day! [Ed: Lockdowns disguised as security isn't security, it's more like DRM and it's very dangerous]
Join us for SigstoreCon: Supply Chain Day! Co-located with Kubecon NA 2024 in Salt Lake City, attendees will learn about simplifying signing and verification for digital artifacts using Sigstore, as well as related software supply chain efforts such as SLSA, The Update Framework, binary transparency, and more! CFP deadline is September 13.
Two Python Vulnerabilities Addressed in Ubuntu
Canonical has released critical security updates to address two vulnerabilities in Python, a popular programming language. These vulnerabilities pose significant risks to systems running Python, and it is crucial to apply the necessary updates to secure your Ubuntu systems.