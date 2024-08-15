Windows TCO Leftovers
Bleeping Computer ☛ Microsoft August 2024 Patch Tuesday fixes 9 zero-days, 6 exploited
Today is Microsoft’s August 2024 Patch Tuesday, which includes security updates for 89 flaws, including six actively exploited and three publicly disclosed zero-days. Microsoft is still working on an update for a tenth publicly disclosed zero-day. This Patch Tuesday fixed eight critical vulnerabilities, which were a mixture of elevation of privileges, remote code execution, and information disclosure.
Bleeping Computer ☛ Microsoft fixes issue that sent PCs into BitLocker recovery
Microsoft has fixed a known issue causing some Windows devices to boot into BitLocker recovery after installing last month’s Windows security updates. Those affected by this are prompted to enter their BitLocker recovery key to unlock the drive and allow the system to boot normally from the BitLocker recovery screen.
Daniel Stenberg ☛ slow TCP connect on Windows
I have this tradition of mentioning occasional network related quirks on backdoored Windows on my blog so here we go again. This round started with a bug report that said curl is slow to connect to localhost on backdoored Windows It is also demonstrably true.
Xe's Blog ☛ "No way to prevent this" say users of only language where this regularly happens
In the hours following the release of CVE-2024-38063 for the project Microsoft Windows, site reliability workers and systems administrators scrambled to desperately rebuild and patch all their systems to fix a vulnerability where a specially crafted IPv6 packet can result in remote code execution.. This is due to the affected components being written in C++, the only programming language where these vulnerabilities regularly happen.
Bleeping Computer ☛ Microsoft disables BitLocker security fix, advises manual mitigation
Bleeping Computer ☛ Microsoft shares temp fix for Outlook, Word crashes when typing