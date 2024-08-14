Fedora: Kevin Fenzi on Flock 2024 and Flathub Marks Two Billion Downloads

beware, this is going to be pretty long. I split these up by day in the past, but somehow this time I just kept adding to one post. We start with 2 days before and wrap up with some general thoughts.

Day -2 (monday, 2024-08-05): travel day. When I originally booked my travel I had a nice set of two flights in the afternoon/evening and all was fine, but then they canceled my first flight and rebooked me on a much earlier flight. So, I got up around 4am, showered and grabbed coffee and off to the airport. I had left a bunch of room in case traffic in portland was bad, but it turned out of course that it was fine and I had lots of time. Then to MDW for a 5 hour layover. Had a beer and a chicken sandwitch and caught up on email a bit there. Then, my second (and last) flight from MDW to ROC. This was supposed to be just over an hour, but turns out we had to wait about 45m for a connecting flight to arrive, then when we got almost to landing, it turned out there was a bunch of rain, so they had to circle around for another 30min or so. Then a quick taxi to the hotel and I crashed hard.