Applications and Web Browsers

Right now curl supports 265 separate command line options in the latest development version. The text-only version of the manpage is almost 7,000 lines long. Searching the manpage for an option is sometimes also tedious since there are a lot of mentions of options in descriptions for other options. Like in see also how option blabla can help you accomplish this. So you might need to hit the key for next-search a significant number of times before you find the place you want if the term you search for is in the bottom half of the manpage.

curl --manual exists as well, and is convenient since everyone who has the tool automatically also has the documentation for it. But it carries the same challenge.