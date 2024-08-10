Desktop Environments, KDE, and GNOME
Hidde de Vries ☛ Comparing design systems to find the best qualities
It's not easy to build very good UI components. A global effort to try and find the best qualities of components would be a great opportunity to improve components everywhere.
K Desktop Environment/KDE SC/Qt
Akademy 2024 Call for Volunteers
Akademy needs you! Volunteering is a great way to make new friends and Akademy wouldn't be possible without us all pitching in to make it happen. Find a task or two that sounds fun and sign yourself up! All you need to do is add yourself to a timeslot on the wiki page
GNOME Desktop/GTK
GNOME ☛ Christian Hergert: Threaded Spellchecking
Last I mentioned I was doing an ABI cleanup of libspelling as it was really just a couple hour hack that got used by people.
Part of that was to make way for performing spellchecking off the GTK thread. That just landed in today’s libspelling 0.3.0 release. In one contrived benchmark, spellchecking a 10,000 line document was 8x faster. YMMV.
One of the reasons it’s faster is we don’t need to use the
GtkTextIterHey Hi (AI) Pango provides all the things we need to do that without the
PangoLayoutoverhead. So we just skip right past that and implement iterators off-thread.
