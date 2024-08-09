Windows TCO: 10 Stories and Cautionary Tales

Cybersecurity firm Emsisoft estimates that 2,773 organizations were impacted by the attacks on MOVEit, and the records of nearly 96 million people were exposed and stolen by the group behind the exploitation.

The incident caused international outrage as dozens of government agencies, Fortune 500 companies and more confirmed that troves of data had been stolen by hackers connected to the Clop ransomware gang.

In an SEC filing in May, the company said it has spent about $4.2 million related to the MOVEit incident, much of which will be covered by its $15 million cyber insurance policy.