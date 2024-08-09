ion is a modern system shell that features a simple, yet powerful, syntax.

It is written entirely in Rust, which greatly increases the overall quality and security of the shell.

It also offers a level of performance that exceeds that of Dash, when taking advantage of Ion’s features. While it is developed alongside, and primarily for, RedoxOS, it is a fully capable on other *nix platforms.

ion’s foundations are heavily inspired by POSIX shell syntax, but it doesn’t follow POSIX specifications.

This is free and open source software.