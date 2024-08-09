Free and Open Source Software
ion - modern system shell
ion is a modern system shell that features a simple, yet powerful, syntax.
It is written entirely in Rust, which greatly increases the overall quality and security of the shell.
It also offers a level of performance that exceeds that of Dash, when taking advantage of Ion’s features. While it is developed alongside, and primarily for, RedoxOS, it is a fully capable on other *nix platforms.
ion’s foundations are heavily inspired by POSIX shell syntax, but it doesn’t follow POSIX specifications.
JerryScript - JavaScript engine for the Internet of Things
JerryScript is a lightweight JavaScript engine for resource-constrained devices such as microcontrollers.
It can run on devices with less than 64 KB of RAM and less than 200 KB of flash memory.
Valuta - currency converter utility
Valuta is billed as a simple and fast conversion tool. It’s designed for people who want to frequently convert between different currencies.
We evaluated Valuta using Manjaro, an Arch-based distro, as well as Ubuntu.
With Manjaro, Pamac (Manjaro’s front-end installation tool) lets us install Valuta from a Flatpak.