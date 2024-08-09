In a small Paraguayan village, women from the Nivaclé Indigenous people are using the Internet to sell carob flour directly to consumers in the capital city of Asunción, bringing larger profits for their hard work back to their communities.

TinyWATCH S3 P7 is an innovative, open-source smartwatch designed specifically for tech enthusiasts and embedded developers. Created by Unexpected Maker, this device arrives pre-assembled but is designed for easy disassembly, catering to those who wish to hack or modify its hardware.

ADLINK Technology Inc has announced the launch of its new SBC35 Series of 3.5” Single Board Computers. These boards are engineered to maximize efficiency in compact spaces, making them ideal for space-constrained applications in automation, transportation, medical fields, and smart city projects.

Raspberry Pi announced the release of the Raspberry Pi Pico 2, priced at $5. This new microcontroller uses the RP2350 MCU, enhancing its lineup with advanced features and improved security measures.

KDE Frameworks 6.5 is here to improve the accessibility of multiple controls on the Shortcuts page in System Settings, standardize the red X symbolism for “remove this abstract thing” that the HIG (Human Interface Guidelines) recommends in the Breeze icon theme, and improve support for apps on the Plasma Wayland session.

While Pop!_OS Linux remains based on Ubuntu, the biggest new feature of the Pop!_OS 24.04 LTS release, besides being derived from Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) and inheriting its LTS (Long-Term Support) capabilities, is the brand-new COSMIC desktop environment written in the Rust programming language.