posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Aug 09, 2024



Quoting: First Look: Vertical Tabs and Sidebar Enhancements in Firefox —

For years, Firefox users have clamored for a more flexible way to manage browser tabs that deviate from the traditional horizontal layout. This feedback has not gone unnoticed, as Mozilla has now responded by introducing vertical tabs.

As we informed you at the end of May, this long-requested feature was on the developers’ to-do list. And now, in a move eagerly anticipated by users, Firefox has rolled out a new update in its Nightly 131 build, including vertical tabs and a revamped sidebar.

This feature allows users to see their tabs arranged vertically, making scanning through information easier and seamlessly switching between tasks.

Alongside vertical tabs, the new sidebar feature aims to change how users access their tools and manage workflows. The sidebar integrates seamlessly with Firefox, enabling users to quickly access tabs from other devices, favorite extensions, and bookmarks without disrupting their current tasks.