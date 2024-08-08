Open and Linux-Centric Hardware
CNX Software ☛ Makerfabs SenseLora 4G gateway supports LTE Cat 1 and WiFi 4 connectivity, features solar battery charger
The Makerfabs SenseLora 4G Gateway is a device that collects data from LoRa sensors (like temperature and humidity sensors) and sends that data over a 4G network to a cloud service or directly to your phone via SMS, this is ideal for applications where installing a LoRaWAN device is unnecessary or expensive.
Hackaday ☛ An ESP Makes A Bicycle Odometer
If you’d like to measure the speed of your cycling then it’s easy enough to buy a cycle computer, but as [Clovis Fritzen] has done it’s also an option to build one. The result of his work is a smart PCB on which the speed is indicated with a row of LEDs.
Linux Gizmos ☛ TinyWATCH S3 P7: A Hackable and Open-Source Smartwatch Based on the ESP32-S3 SoC
TinyWATCH S3 P7 is an innovative, open-source smartwatch designed specifically for tech enthusiasts and embedded developers. Created by Unexpected Maker, this device arrives pre-assembled but is designed for easy disassembly, catering to those who wish to hack or modify its hardware.
Linux Gizmos ☛ ADLINK Unveils New SBC35 Series: 3.5” Single Board Computers Featuring Intel i3/i5/i7 & N97 Processors
ADLINK Technology Inc has announced the launch of its new SBC35 Series of 3.5” Single Board Computers. These boards are engineered to maximize efficiency in compact spaces, making them ideal for space-constrained applications in automation, transportation, medical fields, and smart city projects.