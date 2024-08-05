posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Aug 05, 2024



Quoting: Fractal 8 Released: The Linux Matrix Messaging App Gets Better! —

Fractal is undoubtedly one of the best Matrix clients for decentralized messaging around. Even though it's tailored for the GNOME desktop environment, its features and portability ensure that it can be used on most popular Linux distros comfortably.

Did I mention it's Rust-based?

Well, its developers have recently introduced a new release that features some important quality-of-life upgrades.

Let's take a look without further ado.