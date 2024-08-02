posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Aug 02, 2024



Quoting: 5 Beginner-Friendly Linux Distros: Your Ultimate Guide for 2024 - Gizchina.com —

Contrary to what you might think, Linux is accessible to everyone. The real challenge is choosing the right beginner-friendly Linux Distro from the hundreds available. While some, like Gentoo or Linux From Scratch, can be complex, many are straightforward and user-friendly. (Via: ZDNet). With about 10 years of Linux experience, I’m here to guide you to a distribution that’s easy to use and meets your needs. After extensive testing, my top recommendation for Windows beginners is Linux Mint. It offers a simple interface. The UI will be easy to adapt for those coming from Windows, especially those familiar with older releases. It is completely free, and provides all the essential features, whether you’re just starting or are an advanced user. MacOS users, on the other hand, will have a more familiar experience with elementaryOS.

Keep reading for the top picks for beginner-friendly Linux distributions.