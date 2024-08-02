Software: Sinevibes Plugins, Forgejo, Arti 1.2.6
Sinevibes Plugins Get Compatibility With Linux
Sinevibes has announced that its entire collection of desktop plugins is now available in VST3 format for the Linux operating system. They tell us that the updated packages are now in the store and can be downloaded at no additional cost by customers who already own these plugins. Here's the details direct from the company...
LWN ☛ Forgejo v8.0 released
Version 8.0 of the Forgejo software-development platform has been released. Notable changes include the removal of non-free software found in the codebase, improved stability, and a reduction in "[...]
seemingly random User Interface changes":
Tor ☛ Arti 1.2.6 is released: onion services, RPC, and more
Arti is our ongoing project to create a next-generation Tor client in Rust. Now we're announcing the latest release, Arti 1.2.6.
This release contains a number of bugfixes, cleanups, and improvements, along with work on onion service client autorization, the RPC subsystem, and relay infrastructure.