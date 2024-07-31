Games: Athena Crisis, Enshrouded, and More
Athena Crisis now Steam Deck Verified, full release with single-player campaign in September
Athena Crisis is a modern retro turn-based strategy game inspired by Advance Wars, and not only is now Steam Deck Verified but they've announced the full release is coming soon. In case you missed it, a bunch of it is also open source now too.
Enshrouded gets AMD FSR 3 and Steam Deck stability and performance upgrades
Might be time to jump back into Enshrouded, as it should run better than ever no matter what system you're on, but especially Steam Deck players.
Grab some cheap Resident Evil games from this Fanatical Bundle
Who needs to wait for spooky season? Scare yourself silly right now with the Build your own Resident Evil Bundle from Fanatical. Since it's one you build yourself you just pick what you want, and get a bigger discount for multiple games.
Grab a free copy of Drawful 2 now that The Jackbox Megapicker is out
The Jackbox Megapicker is a launcher to bring together the many party games that Jackbox Games, Inc. have created to help get your party started. It's out now, and Drawful 2 is free until August 28th.
Pixelorama, a powerful and accessible open-source pixel art tool v1.0 is out now
I love good pixel art, and so it's nice to see more tools becoming available for game developers, especially when they're open source too. Pixelorama version 1.0 is out now after 5 years in development. Another fun tool made with Godot Engine!
PlayStation Remote Play app gets renamed to chiaki-ng (chiaki-next-generation)
What was originally called chiaki4deck, a lot of people thought it was primarily aimed at PlayStation Remote Play for Steam Deck but they've now rebranded to chiaki-ng (chiaki-next-generation).
MangoHud helper app GOverlay v1.2 out now with quick layout presets
GOverlay can be useful for helping to configure MangoHud, the Linux gaming performance overlay, especially if you prefer a UI to editing text files and version 1.2 is out now adding quick layout presets support. Nice to see another useful open source app keep getting better!
Steam Tower Defense Fest 2024 has begun
While I still grumble that Defense is the accepted spelling as a brit I want to always type Defence but anyway the Steam Tower Defense Fest 2024 is now live. Admittedly a bit late on this, but it's my birthday today so you're forced to forgive me.