posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 31, 2024



Quoting: We met our new associate member goal thanks to you! —

We are very happy to announce that we surpassed our spring goal! It is wonderful to welcome 207 new members to our community, and it's all thanks to you! We can't help but feel inspired by how supportive our community is, and how free software supporters like you are the reason we continuously find new energy and reason for advocating for free software. Thank you as well to those of you who were able and willing to donate funds beyond your membership dues - it helps us immensely in our fight for user freedom!

Now that the membership drive has officially come to a close, we'd like to revisit some of the things we did during the past month. We kick-started our appeal by announcing the FSF has three new board members and explaining the advocacy work that the campaigns team does. We reported on what the licensing team has been up to the past few months, created a guide on introducing people to free software, and put our spring Bulletin online for everyone to read and share. Finally, we wrapped up the month of July with a pledge to introduce friends to free software, a commentary on the CrowdStrike events, and an overview on what the tech team has been working on. If you missed any of our publications, be sure to give them a read!