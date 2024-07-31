LibreOffice 24.8 RC2 is available for testing

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 31, 2024



LibreOffice 24.8 will be released as final at the end of August, 2024 ( Check the Release Plan ) being LibreOffice 24.8 Release Candidate 2 (RC2) the forth and last pre-release since the development of version 24.8 started at the beginning of December, 2023. Since the previous release, LibreOffice 24.8 RC1, 138 commits have been submitted to the code repository and 87 issues got fixed. Check the release notes to find the new features included in this version of LibreOffice.

LibreOffice 24.8 RC2 can be downloaded for Linux, macOS and Windows, and it will replace the standard installation.

In case you find any problem in this pre-release, please report it in Bugzilla ( You just need a legit email account in order to create a new account ).