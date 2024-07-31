Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
-
massren - rename multiple files using a text editor - LinuxLinks
Multiple-rename tools are usually difficult to use from the command line since any regular expression needs to be escaped, and each tool uses its own syntax and flavor of regex. The advantage of massren is that you are using the text editor you use every day, and so can use all its features.
The tool works by creating a file that contains the filenames of the target directory, and opening this file in the text editor. You can then modify the filenames there directly. Once done, save the text file and the files will be renamed. Lines that are not changed will simply be ignored.
This is free and open source software.
-
Impression - create bootable drives - LinuxLinks
Linux offers a gamut of small open source utilities that perform functions ranging from the mundane to the wonderful. In our eyes, it’s the breadth of these tools that help to make Linux a compelling operating system.
Impression is a small utility designed to offer users an extremely simple graphical tool to create bootable drives.
This is free and open source software.
-
Workbench - prototype with GNOME technologies - LinuxLinks
Workbench is for learning and prototyping with GNOME technologies, no matter if tinkering for the first time or building and testing a GTK user interface.
-
Alternatives to popular CLI tools: find - LinuxLinks
The software featured here is free and open source. All tools provide a command-line interface (CLI) unless otherwise stated.