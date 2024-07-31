posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 31, 2024,

Quoting: This Linux distro is inspired by Windows' UI - and it works surprisingly well | ZDNET —

I jumped onboard the Deepin RC train to see what it was all about. To my surprise, this open-source operating system has made a slow shift towards resembling Windows 11. I'm not saying that's a bad thing, but it is certainly something to consider.

From my perspective, this once "most beautiful Linux desktop" has now become fairly average-looking. It no longer does anything truly special (other than cloning the look and feel of Microsoft's OS). But, again, that's not necessarily a bad thing… especially for those who prefer the look and feel of Windows 11.

Of course, because this is Linux, you can always tweak the desktop to better suit your needs. For example, you can shift the dock to the right, left, or top; align it to the left, right, or center; smart hide it; change the opacity; and change the icon size. The only disappointment for me is that you can't change the size such that it looks more like a traditional dock. The Deepin dock is a panel and that's that.