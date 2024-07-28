posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 28, 2024



Quoting: OPNsense 24.7 Released with Enhanced Security and Performance —

OPNsense 24.7 ‘Thriving Tiger,’ the 20th major release of this renowned free and open-source firewall and routing software, has been released and is available to download.

This latest version promises advanced security features, major performance enhancements, and a sleek, user-friendly dashboard.

For those unfamiliar, it is a powerful, versatile firewall and routing platform based on FreeBSD which serves as a pivotal security tool in managing network traffic and protecting against cyber threats.

It is widely respected for its robustness and flexibility in various network environments, from small home offices to large enterprises.