posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 19, 2024



Quoting: Largely Open Source GitLab Is Evidently for Sale and Datadog Is Interested - FOSS Force —

As far as I can tell, the folks at San Francisco-based GitLab haven’t hung a “For Sale” sign in the window, but evidently they have been talking to investment bankers are looking for a buyer.

GitLab is the company behind the eponymous platform that can develop, secure, and operate software, supplying DevOps teams with a continuous integration and continuous delivery pipeline. The software includes distributed version control based on Git, as well as such features as access control, bug tracking, software feature requests, task management, project wikis, and more.

In an exclusive story that was released early yesterday afternoon, Reuters reported that “according to people familiar with the matter,” the company has been working with investment bankers in a process that has garnered interest from Datadog, which operates a software as a service platform for cloud monitoring. Neither GitLab nor Datadog are talking.