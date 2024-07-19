Our Gemini Capsule is Turning Two

2024-07-19



In the past two days Techrights served about 120,000 requests in Gemini and over the past two days Tux Machines served about 39,000. Most of these were bots though. At this moment, Techrights is 'ranked' #1 here in Lupa statistics for pages. "There are 3888 capsules," Lupa says.

We've not checked which pages are popular for a long time (over a year), but being fully available over Gemini Protocol gives us an advantage and greater reach at low cost (Gemini pages are small and the complexity associated with running a capsule is very low). Even if the Web site did not exist, writing articles would be worth the time, even just for Gemini readers.

This past week I saw Gemini mentioned several times (at least 3 times) in BSD- and Linux-centric blogs/sites, so it's not some temporary hype. Many people actually use Gemini, some participate in it by creating their own capsule (or capsules).

The Gemini capsule of Techrights recently turned 3.5 years old and next week (on Thursday) the Tux Machines Gemini capsule will officially turn 2*. A month ago the Tux Machines Web site turned 20. █

* Here we go:

ls -la /home/gemini/gemini.tuxmachines.org/n/2022/ total 32 drwxrwsr-x 8 tuxmachines tuxmachines 4096 Dec 1 2022 . drwxrwsr-x 5 tuxmachines tuxmachines 4096 Jan 1 2024 .. drwxrwsr-x 9 tuxmachines tuxmachines 4096 Aug 4 2022 07 drwxrwsr-x 33 tuxmachines tuxmachines 4096 Aug 31 2022 08 drwxrwsr-x 32 tuxmachines tuxmachines 4096 Sep 30 2022 09 drwxrwsr-x 33 tuxmachines tuxmachines 4096 Oct 31 2022 10 drwxrwsr-x 32 tuxmachines tuxmachines 4096 Nov 30 2022 11 drwxrwsr-x 33 tuxmachines tuxmachines 4096 Dec 31 2022 12

It started in July.

ls -la /home/gemini/gemini.tuxmachines.org/n/2022/07/ total 36 drwxrwsr-x 9 tuxmachines tuxmachines 4096 Aug 4 2022 . drwxrwsr-x 8 tuxmachines tuxmachines 4096 Dec 1 2022 .. drwxrwsr-x 2 tuxmachines tuxmachines 4096 Aug 5 2022 25 drwxrwsr-x 2 tuxmachines tuxmachines 4096 Aug 5 2022 26 drwxrwsr-x 2 tuxmachines tuxmachines 4096 Aug 5 2022 27 drwxrwsr-x 2 tuxmachines tuxmachines 4096 Aug 5 2022 28 drwxrwsr-x 2 tuxmachines tuxmachines 4096 Aug 5 2022 29 drwxrwsr-x 2 tuxmachines tuxmachines 4096 Aug 5 2022 30 drwxrwsr-x 2 tuxmachines tuxmachines 4096 Aug 5 2022 31

The earliest Gemini pages are dated July 25th.