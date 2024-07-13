GNOME 47 Alpha Desktop Environment Released with Support for Accent Colors

posted by Marius Nestor on Jul 13, 2024



Some of the biggest changes in the GNOME 47 desktop environment include support for accent colors (yes, finally!), support for using three or more fingers for touchpad gestures, XDG dialog protocol implementation, support for the DRM lease protocol, and re-implementation of support for legacy X11 cursor themes.

GNOME 47 also promises improved notifications on the lock screen, the ability to center the time on the lock screen when using a 12h format, support for building GNOME Shell with Mutter built without X11 support, and improved monitor matching when restoring your windows on monitor hotplug.

