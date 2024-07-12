Security Leftovers
LWN ☛ Security updates for Thursday
Security updates have been issued by AlmaLinux (dotnet6.0, dotnet8.0, fence-agents, and virt:rhel and virt-devel:rhel), Debian (exim4 and firefox-esr), Fedora (dotnet8.0, firefox, onnx, qt6-qtbase, squid, and wordpress), Mageia (golang, netatalk, php, and poppler), Red Hat (ghostscript, httpd, openssh, python3, and ruby), Slackware (mozilla), SUSE (kernel and openssh), and Ubuntu (linux-aws-5.4, linux-azure, linux-ibm-5.15, and python3.5, python3.6, python3.7, python3.8, python3.9, python3.10,
python3.11, python3.12).
Taler ☛ GNU Taler news: KYCID, an operational OAuth2 integration of eKYC
In this bachelor thesis Yann Doy presents his implementation of a concept of eKYC (electronic Knwo Your Customer procedure).
Security Week ☛ ‘CrystalRay’ Expands Arsenal, Hits 1,500 Targets With SSH-Snake and Open Source Tools
A threat actor tracked as CrystalRay has hit 1,500 victims since February, stealing credentials and deploying backdoors.
Security Week ☛ GitLab Ships Update for Critical Pipeline Execution Vulnerability
GitLab issues an advisory for a critical-severity vulnerability that allows an attacker to trigger a pipeline as another user.
Ubuntu Pit ☛ Surfshark: An All-in-one VPN Tool You Shouldn’t Miss
Surfshark VPN is a comprehensive tool designed to improve your online privacy and security. It comes with numerous features that no other VPN tool has offered before in such an affordable price range. This tool usually supports unlimited device connections and is compatible with almost all operating systems and devices.