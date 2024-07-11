today's leftovers
Multiple Roundcube Vulnerabilities Fixed in Ubuntu
If you use Ubuntu server and rely on Roundcube for your webmail, it’s time to update! Recent security vulnerabilities discovered in Roundcube could allow attackers to inject malicious code and potentially crash your system. Canonical has released security updates to address these issues in various Ubuntu releases, including Ubuntu 23.10, Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, Ubuntu 18.04 ESM, and Ubuntu 16.04 ESM.
IBM
Silicon Angle ☛ Boston Children’s Hospital leverages AI-assisted diagnosis with Red Bait OpenShift AI [Ed: Red Hat-sponsored article about Red Hat; a festival of buzzwords (marketing, not journalism)]
AI-assisted diagnosis is transforming healthcare by easing the cognitive load on medical professionals and enhancing decision-making. At Boston Children’s Hospital, the use of Red Bait OpenShift Hey Hi (AI) in maternal fetal healthcare is providing more accurate diagnostics and streamlined treatments.
Python
Ken Dreyer: fail faster: better Python SSH timeouts
I use Python's Paramiko to automate many things at work.
