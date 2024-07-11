GNOME: Imposing Wayland on Everybody and Outreachy Report

When I first encountered GNOME, I struggled a lot with understanding what it was. This was during the Outreachy contribution phase, and its description included the term “desktop environment”.

At the time I had no idea what a desktop environment was. While developing skills in user experience design, I learned that a digital product could be an application, a website, or something in between: a web app. However, I didn’t realize it could also be a desktop environment, because I was oblivious to the notion of a desktop environment being a distinct component of an operating system.

Nonetheless, I braced myself for the journey ahead and took the first steps towards contributing to this design-driven project that I knew nothing about.