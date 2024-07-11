GNOME: Imposing Wayland on Everybody and Outreachy Report
It's FOSS ☛ Fedora 41 Workstation With GNOME To Be Wayland Only!
If you have been staying in touch with the happenings in the Linux distribution space, then you may know that many popular projects are pushing for a Wayland-only future, with support for X11 not being a priority anymore.
Ubuntu, for example, has been Wayland by default since 21.04, but, they only recently made Wayland the default session for NVIDIA users with 24.10 thanks to improvements in the proprietary driver and support for explicit sync on Wayland.
GNOME ☛ Udo Ijibike: Outreachy Internship Blog Series: Understanding GNOME
When I first encountered GNOME, I struggled a lot with understanding what it was. This was during the Outreachy contribution phase, and its description included the term “desktop environment”.
At the time I had no idea what a desktop environment was. While developing skills in user experience design, I learned that a digital product could be an application, a website, or something in between: a web app. However, I didn’t realize it could also be a desktop environment, because I was oblivious to the notion of a desktop environment being a distinct component of an operating system.
Nonetheless, I braced myself for the journey ahead and took the first steps towards contributing to this design-driven project that I knew nothing about.