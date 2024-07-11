Devices: Banana Pi, ROS, and More
-
CNX Software ☛ Banana Pi BPI-R4-NIC-BE14 WiFi 7 module for BPI-R4 SBC launched for $74
The Banana Pi BPI-R4 was introduced last year as a WiFi 7 router board with two 10GbE SFP cages and four GbE ports based on MediaTek Filogic 880 SoC. The only issue is that WiFi 7 is implemented through a dual mini PCIe module that was not available until now. The good news is that the tri-band Banana Pi BPI-R4-NIC-BE14 WiFi 7 module for the Banana Pi BPI-R4 board can now be purchased for $73.69 on Aliexpress. It is based on MediaTek MT7995AV WiFi 7 chipset, MT7976CN dual-band (2.4GHz and 5 GHz) chipset, and MT7977IAN 6GHz chipset.
-
Linux Gizmos ☛ ASRock Unveils New Mini-ITX Motherboards with AMD Ryzen Embedded 8000/7000 Processors
ASRock Industrial has recently introduced the IMB-A8000 and IMB-A1002 industrial motherboards, equipped with AMD Ryzen Embedded 8000/7000 series processors. These motherboards are engineered to enhance performance and reliability for edge AI applications across various sectors, including smart manufacturing, robotic control, machine vision, and smart retail.
-
Beta News ☛ No, Linux isn't always best for IoT [Ed: "Carsten Rhod Gregersen is CEO and Founder of Nabto." So it's basically marketing.]
-
ROS Industrial ☛ Exploring ROS2 Basics: Training at Mitsubishi Electric Nagoya Works
Recently, our consortium conducted a comprehensive ROS2 Basics training session at the Mitsubishi Electric Nagoya Works Factory Automation Centre in Japan, from May 14th to 17th . This training brought together our consortium members from IHI, Mitsubishi Electric, Pepperl+Fuchs, and Panasonic, all eager to delve into the intricacies of ROS2.
-
CNX Software ☛ 4-inch LF40 square touchscreen display modules are designed for Luckfox Pico Ultra development board
Luckfox LF40-480480-ARK and LF40-720720-ARK are two new 4-inch square touchscreen display modules specially designed for the Luckfox Pico Ultra micro Arm GNU/Linux development board.