today's howtos
How to Use Systemctl to List All Services in Linux
The Systemctl utility manages Systemd processes. It consists of libraries, demons, and management utilities that replaced the SysV init daemon. You can use Systemctl to manage resources and services (start, stop, restart, enable, disable).
How to Change Ubuntu 24.04 Hostname Permanently
A hostname is the username assigned to a system to identify it on a network. It works as a system’s unique identity. That’s why hostnames should be unique and different; otherwise, multiple systems with the same name over a single network can create a mess.
How to Change Root Password in Ubuntu 24.04
In Linux, a root password protects your system as it can give you full access to the root privileges. If you share your root password with anyone, your system can be at risk.
Medevel ☛ Using LibSQL with React and Next.js: A Step-by-Step Tutorial
In this tutorial, we'll guide you through integrating LibSQL with a React and Next.js application.
LinuxConfig ☛ Restarting Docker on Linux: daemon, containers, composer and services
Barry Kauler ☛ Global IP TV Panel fixed
The Multimedia menu has an entry "TV Panel", which plays live streaming videos off the Internet. In Easy 6.0 and 6.0.2, the videos pause momentarily every few seconds, which makes them virtually unwatchable.
Linuxiac ☛ How to Install VS Code on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS [Ed: This is proprietary Microsoft spware. Avoid it. Use Free software like KATE instead.]
Installing VS Code on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS made easy. Follow our step-by-step guide for seamless installation and start programming in no time!