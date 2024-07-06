GNU/Linux Applications: Zellij, LocalSend, and KDE/SkewDB
-
Trend Oceans ☛ Zellij: A Terminal Workspace to Super Charge Your Productivity
I’m wondering what terminal workspace you are using: tmux, screen, or terminator? Or you are not using any of them because of their complexity for beginners, although they are not that complicated.
-
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ LocalSend – AirDrop Alternative to Transfer files over Local Network
Looking for an app to transfer files and send messages over local network? LocalSend is good choice that works for most devices. LocalSend is a free and open source application which promotes itself as alternative to Apple’s AirDrop.
-
KDE SC/Qt
-
Bert Hubert ☛ SkewDB
Welcome to SkewDB! A free database of GC and many other skews for over 53,000 chromosomes and plasmids (viewer, blog post).
The Scientific Spring Meeting KNVM & NVMM 2022 presentation is here (pdf).
-