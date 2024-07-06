This Week in GNOME: #155 Overhauled Keyrings

Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from June 28 to July 05.

Key Rack 0.4 has been released. This release contains all the work that Felix has done as part of STF. The version brings a completely overhauled user interface. But the changes go much further than a better look. Key Rack now allows to view all host keyrings as well to change passwords of keyrings. Passwords can now be found more easily via the new search function and new passwords can be added via the interface.

You can use Key Rack for to lookup password that apps have store or use it as a personal password manager with multiple keyrings.

