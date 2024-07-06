Programming Leftovers
MJ Fransen ☛ Create small Common Lips projects with cl-project
Quicklisp is a library manager for Common Lisp. You use it to automatic download, install, and load Common Lisp libraries.
Installing Quicklisp is one of the first things you do after having installed your Common Lisp environment, like SBCL, Clisp, or CCL. See the Quicklisp home page how to install Quicklisp.
Qt ☛ Qt Performance and Tools Update Part 1
Performance optimisation matters when you are trying to get your application working in a resource-constrained environment. This is typically the case in embedded but also in some desktop scenarious you may run short on resources so it’s not a matter without significance on desktop either.
Sahilister ☛ Sahil Dhiman: Atleast Not Written by an AI
I keep on going back and correcting bootload of grammatical and other errors in my posts here. I somewhat feel embarrassed how such mistakes slip through when I was proofreading. Back then it was all good and suddenly this mistake cropped up in my text, which everyone might have already noticed by now. A thought just stuck around that. Those mistakes signify that the text is written by a real human, and humans makes mistakes. :)
Kev Quirk ☛ Keenan’s “Alarmingly Concise” Summary of How They Built Their Site
In true Keenan fashion this is a long read, but it's *fantastic*. They go into great detail on the trials and tribulations of building a new Eleventy site while possessing very little development experience.
R
Rlang ☛ Introducing Positron: A New, Yet Familiar IDE For R And Python
Nowadays, most data professionals choose either R or Python when it comes to a programming language of choice. But what if you need both? Do you have to constantly switch between environments and IDEs? That’s one option, sure, but leaves a lot to be desired.
Rlang ☛ Designing for Complexity: 5 Key Considerations in High-Fidelity Prototyping
Complexity is often an unavoidable reality in design, particularly in fields like product design and user experience (UX). Whether it’s intricate user interactions, multi-layered functionalities, or sophisticated user interfaces, navigating complexity is a fundamental challenge for designers.
Rlang ☛ Improving Ecosystem Interoperability Iteratively via Progressive Enhancement
We are continuing our post series on S3 object orientation and interoperability in R. We have previously discussed what makes a good S3 class and how to choose a good parent for it, as well as when to write or not write a custom method.
