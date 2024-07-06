Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi and More
-
Raspberry Pi Weekly Issue #472 - Remote shell access and support for older Pis in Raspberry Pi Connect
Brand new issues of The MagPi and HackSpace magazine hit the stands this week! Howdy, We announced some exciting updates for Raspberry Pi Connect this week. The community has been asking for remote shell access and support for all Raspberry Pi computers, whether they’re running Raspberry Pi OS 32-bit or 64-bit, going all the way back to the 2012 Raspberry Pi 1, so we obliged.
-
SparkFun Electronics ☛ 2024-07-03 [Older] NVIDIA Jetson Discounts For Educators and Students! [Ed: This is preloaded with Debian]
-
SparkFun Electronics ☛ 2024-06-28 [Older] Sun's Around, Muscles Abound!
-
Audiocasts/Shows
-
Hackaday ☛ Hackaday Podcast Episode 278: DIY Subs, The ErgoRing, And Finding NEMA 17
In this episode, Hackaday Editors Elliot Williams and Tom Nardi kick things off with a reminder about the impending deadline for Supercon talk and workshop proposals. From there discussion moves on to the absolutely incredible tale of two brothers who solved a pair of missing person cases with their homebrew underwater vehicle, false data sneaking into OctoPrint’s usage statics, and an organic input device that could give the classic mouse a run for its money.
-