Windows TCO: Microsoft Causing Losses, More Data Breaches etc.

Attackers caught Levi's with its pants down on June 13, the company said in a filing with state attorneys general on Saturday, and that any data stored in a Levi's online account may have been accessed by cybercriminals.

This includes names, email addresses, saved delivery addresses, order histories, and if the account had a saved payment method then partial information like the last four digits of a card number may have been accessed too, as well as the card type and expiry date.