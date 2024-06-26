Windows TCO: Microsoft Causing Losses, More Data Breaches etc.
The Register UK ☛ Microsoft blamed for million-record theft from Geisinger
Speech recognition firm Nuance performed its own probe, according to Geisinger, and determined that the former employee may have stolen information on a million-plus people. That info would include birth dates, addresses, hospital admission and discharge records, demographic information, and other medical data. The ex-employee didn't swipe insurance or other financial information, the multi-billion-dollar healthcare group stated.
The Register UK ☛ US data breach roundup: From Levi's to pacemaker merchants
Attackers caught Levi's with its pants down on June 13, the company said in a filing with state attorneys general on Saturday, and that any data stored in a Levi's online account may have been accessed by cybercriminals.
This includes names, email addresses, saved delivery addresses, order histories, and if the account had a saved payment method then partial information like the last four digits of a card number may have been accessed too, as well as the card type and expiry date.
Maine ☛ Office of the Maine AG: Consumer Protection: Privacy, Identity Theft and Data Security Breaches
Date(s) Breach Occured: June 13, 2024
The Register UK ☛ Indonesian government datacenter locked down by ransomware
The ransomware that seized the PDN is apparently a variant of LockBit 3.0, with local reports quoting officials as saying it was a variant called Brain Cipher. Broadcom identified this particular strain just over a week ago, calling it a double extortion ransomware that exfiltrates and then encrypts stolen data.
The Register UK ☛ UK and US cops put Qilin ransomware crims in the crosshairs
In early June, the notorious Russia-based crew attacked Synnovis, which provides pathology services to National Health Service's London hospitals. The digital intrusion has led to the cancellation or postponement of surgeries for thousands of patients.
Adding insult to injury, the ransomware scum began leaking a trove of stolen patient data on Friday. A spokesperson told The Register they have no regrets about crippling hospitals.
Silicon Angle ☛ LockBit claims Federal Reserve breach, demands ransom not to release stolen data
LockBit has not provided samples of the stolen data, which raises questions about whether the hack is legitimate. Though some are casting dispersions on LockBit, it’s not as if LockBit hasn’t [breached] business and government bodies before.
The Record ☛ South Africa’s national health lab hit with ransomware attack amid mpox outbreak
A spokesperson for the organization told Recorded Future News that the ransomware attack began Saturday morning and that [attackers] deleted sections of their system, including backup servers, meaning they will have to rebuild many of the affected parts.