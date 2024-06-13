Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and More
-
It's FOSS ☛ This is the Coolest Raspberry Pi 5 Accessory I have Ever Used
It's a cooling case with RGB lighting but it turns your Raspberry Pi into a mini PC.
-
Raspberry Pi ☛ This roof-mounted Raspberry Pi tracks flights and photographs the aurora borealis
Weatherproofing this project was a significant challenge. A transparent acrylic dome keeps the weather away from the camera; for a little extra condensation protection, the maker sprinkled a packet of silica gel (the little white bags you get in new shoe boxes) inside the enclosure tube. They also spent time designing 3D printed trays so that the other electronics can slide tidily inside the weatherproof tube, which has an industrial-grade screw-on cap to keep everything dry. The maker painted all the black plastic white to try to keep the electronics inside cool in the sun.
-
Lou Plummer ☛ Coffee Buying and Referral Linking
I am all about trying to lift the spirits of my fellow indy bloggers in any way I can. I am a prolific leaver of comments. I am forever clicking on the "send me an email" links. When Jarrod Blundy started the one a month club, I quickly picked out a half dozen different bloggers to support. I subscribe to people's newsletters. And, yes, I do occasionally click on that "buy me a coffee" link.
-
Herman Õunapuu ☛ How to save an old printer from the e-waste pile with a Raspberry Pi
Quick searches online suggested that I could turn this printer into a network printer, as long as I had some patience and a spare computer.
The idea is simple: take a spare computer, hook it up to the printer, install CUPS on it, configure it and you’re good to go!
-
Linux Gizmos ☛ 8devices Carambola 3 Wi-Fi Module Now Includes OpenWrt Upstream Support
The Carambola 3 is a compact System on Module powered by the Qualcomm QCA4531 chipset, designed for a broad range of embedded applications including IoT, industrial automation, and smart home devices. This Wi-Fi module, which also has a compatible DVK, now benefits from OpenWrt support, as announced by 8devices.
-
Hackaday ☛ Supercon 2023: Reverse Engineering Commercial Coffee Machines
There was a time when a coffee vending machine was a relatively straightforward affair, with a basic microcontroller doing not much more than the mechanical sequencer it replaced. A modern machine by contrast has 21st century computing power, with touch screens, a full-fat operating system, and a touch screen interface. At Hackaday Supercon 2023, [Kuba Tyszko] shared his adventures in the world of coffee, after reverse engineering a couple of high-end dispensing machines. Sadly he doesn’t reveal the manufacturer, but we’re sure readers will be able to fill in the gaps.
-
Hackaday ☛ Studying The Finer Points Of 3D Printed Gears
[How to Mechatronics] on YouTube endeavored to create a comprehensive guide comparing the various factors that affect the performance of 3D printed gears. Given the numerous variables involved, this is a challenging task, but it aims to shed light on the differences. The guide focuses on three types of gears: the spur gear with straight teeth parallel to the gear axis, the helical gear with teeth at an angle, and the herringbone gear, which combines two helical gear designs. Furthermore, the guide delves into how printing factors such as infill density impact strength, and it tests various materials, including PLA, carbon fiber PLA, ABS, PETG, ASA, and nylon, to determine the best options.
-
Hackaday ☛ Tight Handheld CRT Asteroids Game Curses In Tuscan
How many Arduini does it take to make a tiny CRT Asteroids game? [Marco Vallegi] of MVV Blog’s answer: two. One for the game mechanics and one for the sound effects. And the result is a sweet little retro arcade machine packed tightly into a very nicely 3D printed case.
-
CNX Software ☛ Apple’s Embedded Swift programming language supports ESP32-C6, Raspberry Pi RP2040, STM32F7, nRF52840 microcontrollers
Apple has released a beta version of Embedded Swift that notably works with Espressif ESP32-C6 wireless RISC-V microcontroller, and the company also built a Matter sample based on ESP-IDF and ESP-Matter SDKs.