today's howtos
TecMint ☛ How to Create and Use Linux sudo Command
This is especially useful for performing tasks that require administrative privileges without logging in as the root user.
TecMint ☛ Firefox 127 on Linux: New Features, Install Guide & More
In this article, we will explore the key changes in Firefox 127 and provide a step-by-step guide on installing it on Linux systems.
C.J. Collier: IPv6 Multicast support on libvirt guests using macvtap
Francesco ☛ Wedding website - HTML template
Some time ago I got married 1, and I built a website for the event. Now I finally found some time to clean it up and release it as a template.
Andy Bell ☛ Opinions for writing good CSS
This is a fantastic article by Andrew Walpole, packed full of useful and pragmatic advice. I like this part the most: [...]
University of Toronto ☛ The size of our Prometheus setup as of June 2024
At this point we've been running our Prometheus setup since November 21st 2018, and have still not expired any metrics, so we have full resolution metrics data right back to the beginning. Three years ago, I wrote how big our setup was as of May 2021, and since someone on the Prometheus mailing list was recently asking how big a Prometheus setup you could run, I'm going to do an update on our numbers.
Linux Journal ☛ Harnessing the Power of Big Data: Exploring GNU/Linux Data Science with Apache Spark and Jupyter
In today's data-driven world, the ability to process and analyze vast amounts of data is crucial for businesses, researchers, and governments alike. Big data analytics has emerged as a pivotal component in extracting actionable insights from massive datasets. Among the myriad tools available, Apache Spark and Jupyter Notebooks stand out for their capabilities and ease of use, especially when combined in a GNU/Linux environment. This article delves into the integration of these powerful tools, providing a guide to exploring big data analytics with Apache Spark and Jupyter on Linux.
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ Set up Lightweight Socks5 Proxy Server in Ubuntu 24.04 / Debian 12
This is a step by step beginner’s guide shows how to install and set up a lightweight Socks5 proxy server in Ubuntu or Debian. Due to poor network connection, I decided to set up a proxy server on my remote VPS for playing an online game.
Matthew Garrett ☛ Matthew Garrett: SSH agent extensions as an arbitrary RPC mechanism