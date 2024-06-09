Daniel Pocock: European Parliament election count 2024 day 1

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jun 09, 2024



After all the years of harassment from rogue elements of Debian, the people who began attacking my family and I around the time my father died, including the defamation and insults distributed on 6 June, the day before voting, I personally feel that I am going to end up with the smallest number of votes or maybe no votes at all and I will probably be the first candidate eliminated from counting.

Evidence has confirmed that there is a Debian suicide cluster. The people who impose themselves upon the careers of their co-authors and our families like this appear to revel in causing pain and grief. When predicted suicides occur in such a toxic culture, can we just call these Debianists murderers?

Read on