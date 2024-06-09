Today in Techrights
Debian Project Does Not Care About Freedom Anymore, It Only Cares About Its Image and Elite Interests Inside the Project
Murdock the father (Lawrence L. Murdock) was a professor, a scientist. Good scientists can handle the truth rather than attack it.
The Notorious, Catastrophic 2008 Debian OpenSSH Vulnerability
In May 2008, a bug was discovered in the Debian OpenSSL package
[Meme] Debbie Yan Diversity: Can't Code, But Have Many Hair Styles
Ein Volk, Ein Reich, Ein Führer!
GNU/Linux Leaps Past 3% in Brunei Darussalam
ChromeOS included
The Mainstream Press and National Media Became Like Tabloids
The standards of journalism have dropped, even if budgets have not
Preserving Information About Debian's SSH Blunder (Amid Revelations About Edward Brocklesby (ejb) and "Proximity to Oxford and GCHQ")
Not Edward Snowden but a very rogue actor
Gemini Links 08/06/2024: EMF Camp 2024, Local RSS File as Notification System
Links for the day
Links 08/06/2024: More Dramatisation of Bird Flu, Further Chinese Incursions at Sea
Links for the day
Djibouti: Windows Falls Below 15% (It Used to be Almost 100%!), Android Surges to Almost 80%
Microsoft is losing Africa
SPAM Factory: Fake 'Articles' About Linux Still Published by Brittany Day (LinuxSecurity)
The text is spewed by a chatbot/LLM, as usual
Links 08/06/2024: e-cigarettes Ban, Windows to Hoard Screenshot of Use Despite Uproar
Links for the day
The Death of News, Even National Broadcasters
Yleisradio Oy is doomed
GNU/Linux Now 20%+ in Norway's Desktops/Laptops, Over 10% Across All Devices
Talk about changes!
[Meme] Sometimes the Timing is Everything
After 4 months of no news at all the Debian "news" site just woke up to attack the messenger
A Page to Keep an Eye On (Because Debian 'Elites' Don't Want You to)
"Our products just aren't engineered for security." -Brian Valentine, Microsoft executive
Free Society Cannot Coexist With Mass Surveillance
Mr. Assange spoke of the effects of surveillance
The War on Free Software Reporters - Part VI - Stalking
One day we'll shed more light on the surveillance we've been subjected to
Techrights Statement on Risk That Debian is Still Infiltrated by Agents and Spies
Under the surface
IRC Proceedings: Friday, June 07, 2024
IRC logs for Friday, June 07, 2024
Links 07/06/2024: “Bird Flu” Alarming, Best Buy Against Repairs
Links for the day
Gemini Links 07/06/2024: End of Two-player Chess Game for Gemini
Links for the day
[Meme] So Much Easier to Just Attack the Person Reporting the Compromise
Sometimes the so-called 'security' experts have no actual background in security
Edward Brockelsby: how expelled hacker took over Debian's SSH2 package
Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
