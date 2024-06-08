Programming Leftovers
Adriaan de Groot ☛ Needlessly Public
When working on a legacy codebase that has leading-edge C++ constructs, but also deeply legacy design decisions, sometimes there’s nifty ways to use the one against the other.
Here is a class with a needlessly public data member. I don’t know who wrote it, git history stops in 2014. At least there’s some modern C++ around it.
InfoQ ☛ Oracle Linux's UEK-Next Enables Developers to Explore and Validate the Latest GNU/Linux Development
Oracle Linux has recently launched UEK-next, an offering that combines upstream Linux kernels with Oracle GNU/Linux patches. This allows users to preview and test the latest Linux features and hardware support before they are officially released in Oracle Linux.By Aditya Kulkarni
Python
Didier Stevens ☛ Update: count.py Version 0.3.2
This new version brings option –encoding, to handle different text encodings. count_v0_3_2.zip
SANS ☛ Malicious Python Script with a "Best Before" Date, (Thu, Jun 6th)
It will execute only before a specified date (Jun 10th in this case). The script purpose is classic: it will fetch a payload from a remote site, inject it in memory and start a new thread. Such payload are usually related to CobaltStike. I think that the script is still being developed and the attacker tested its score on VT because the payload is fetched from an RFC1918 IP address.
R
Rlang ☛ June 2024 Training Update
Our courses for the second half of 2024 have now been released. We have everything from the very basics of R and Python for data science, to advanced statistical modelling and machine learning.
Rlang ☛ Introduction of My Content Series
I’m excited to introduce a new content series that will be shared across multiple platforms, including my blog, LinkedIn, Mastodon, and Telegram.
Rlang ☛ From scripts to package. Developing dendroNetwork and learning with rOpenSci
Developing dendroNetwork as a package was not a goal from the beginning, but looking back, I think that it should have been. I wish someone had suggested making a package to me much earlier. Why?
