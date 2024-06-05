posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 05, 2024



Quoting: TrueNAS SCALE Introducing Game-Changer Features —

iXsystems, the company behind TrueNAS SCALE, a Linux-based open-source Network Attached Storage (NAS) software solution that integrates features like Docker and Kubernetes to support containerized and virtualized applications, made an announcement that promises something long awaited by many users.

More specifically, from the upcoming TrueNAS SCALE 24.10 (Electric Eel) version, scheduled for a Q4 release this year, the software will introduce native Docker and Docker Compose support. And let me tell you, this will be a game-changer.

The TrueNAS community has long preferred the simplicity and standardization of Docker over the more complex Kubernetes-based services currently used in the face of K3s (a lightweight K8s implementation) and Helm charts for containerized services.