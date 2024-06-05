TrueNAS SCALE Introducing Game-Changer Features

Tux Machines

MYIR Launches SoM Powered by Xilinx Artix-7 XC7A100T FPGA

The MYC-J7A100T features the XC7A100T-2FGG484I FPGA chip, which comes equipped with 512MB of DDR3 memory, 32MB of QSPI FLASH, and 32KB of EEPROM. The MYC-J7A100T features a 0.5mm pitch 260-pin MXM gold-finger-edge-card connector, which facilitates easy integration with MYIR’s standard MYD-J7A100T development board or customized base boards.

Raspberry Pi AI Kit: 13 TOPs AI Performance with Hailo 8L and M.2 HAT+

The AI Kit includes the Raspberry Pi M.2 HAT+ pre-assembled with a Hailo AI module, which boasts a remarkable 13 tera-operations per second inferencing capability. This setup not only facilitates efficient AI processing but also ensures that the Raspberry Pi 5’s CPU is available for other computing tasks. The integration leverages a single-lane PCIe 3.0 connection running at 8Gbps, ensuring that data flows smoothly and quickly between the Hailo module and the Raspberry Pi 5.

NVIDIA 550.90.07 Linux Graphics Driver Is Out Now with Various Bug Fixes

Highlights of NVIDIA 550.90.07 include the improved ability of the nvidia-modprobe command to detect whether kernel modules are already loaded, which addresses an issue that prevented nvidia-persistenced from setting persistence mode on some systems. This applies to Linux, FreeBSD, and Solaris systems.

Canonical Releases Ubuntu Core 24 for IoT, Edge, and Embedded Devices

Ubuntu Core 24 comes as a fully containerized variant of Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) introducing a fully preemptible kernel to ensure time-bound responses and enable advanced real-time features out of the box on Ubuntu Certified Hardware from Canonical’s partners.

NixOS 24.05 Arrives with Linux 6.6 LTS, GNOME 46, KDE Plasma 6, and Lomiri

Dubbed “Uakari”, NixOS 24.05 is here six months after NixOS 23.11 “Tapir” with a new LTS (Long Term Support) kernel series, namely Linux 6.6 LTS, which should offer improved hardware support over the Linux 6.1 LTS kernel series used in the previous release.

Amarok 3.0.1 Open-Source Music Player Improves the Wikipedia Applet

It also adds an option that lets users select if a track’s artist is shown for entries under various artists or different album artists sections in the context browser, improves various strings in the user interface, improves reading of ReplayGain tags, and adds support for the KDE Frameworks 5.78 software suite.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: June 2nd, 2024

I want to thank all the people who sent us donations. You guys are awesome and your help is very much appreciated! I also want to thank you all for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and last but not least thank you for sending us feedback.

TrueNAS SCALE Introducing Game-Changer Features

iXsystems, the company behind TrueNAS SCALE, a Linux-based open-source Network Attached Storage (NAS) software solution that integrates features like Docker and Kubernetes to support containerized and virtualized applications, made an announcement that promises something long awaited by many users.

More specifically, from the upcoming TrueNAS SCALE 24.10 (Electric Eel) version, scheduled for a Q4 release this year, the software will introduce native Docker and Docker Compose support. And let me tell you, this will be a game-changer.

The TrueNAS community has long preferred the simplicity and standardization of Docker over the more complex Kubernetes-based services currently used in the face of K3s (a lightweight K8s implementation) and Helm charts for containerized services.

Linux Lite 7.0 "Galena" Officially Released with Xfce 4.18, Based on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Linux Lite developer Jerry Bezencon announced today the release and general availability of Linux Lite 7.0 as the latest version of this Ubuntu-based distribution featuring the lightweight Xfce desktop environment.
Raspberry Pi Kit
Installed on a Raspberry Pi 5
Canonical Releases Ubuntu Core 24 for IoT, Edge, and Embedded Devices
Canonical today announced Ubuntu Core 24 as the latest stable version of this official Ubuntu flavor optimized for IoT (Internet of Things), as well as embedded and edge devices.
Linux user share on Steam breaks 2% thanks to Steam Deck
The Linux user share on Steam has smashed through the 2% barrier
Audiocasts/Shows: LINUX Unplugged, Destination Linux, and More
Qubes OS is still around, still active, and Fedora is now past version 40
LyX 2.4.0 Released
How to Completely Block Apps From Accessing the Internet on Android
Ubuntu 23.10 "Mantic Minotaur" to Reach End of Life on July 11th, 2024
The Ubuntu 23.10 “Mantic Minotaur” release will reach end-of-life on July 11th, 2024, and users are urged to upgrade to the Ubuntu 24.04 LTS “Noble Numbat” release.
NVIDIA 550.90.07 Linux Graphics Driver Is Out Now with Various Bug Fixes
NVIDIA 550.90.07 graphics driver for Linux, FreeBSD, and Solaris systems is now available for download with various bug fixes and improvements.
BSD Developer Mike Karels Dies, FreeBSD 13 Testing
FreeBSD 14.1-RELEASE Announcement
TrueNAS SCALE Introducing Game-Changer Features
The upcoming TrueNAS SCALE 24.10 (Electric Eel) release promises powerful Docker Compose integration
First Beta for Krita 5.2.3 Released
We are releasing the first Beta of Krita 5.2.3. This release primarily brings a complete overhaul of our build system
Zabbix 7.0 Open Source Monitoring System Released
Zabbix 7.0 is now available under AGPLv3, featuring improved SNMP and HTTP monitoring, new widgets, performance boosts, and more
Windows Total Cost of Ownership Cautionary Tales
Games: Vampire Therapist, Persist Online, and More
YOGA Image Optimizer – convert and optimize JPEG, PNG and WebP images
FFmpeg Introduces Native xHE-AAC Decoder
FFmpeg introduces a native xHE-AAC decoder! Most xHE-AAC streams are now supported
Peropesis – small-scale, command-line based Linux distribution
Peropesis (personal operating system) is a small-scale, minimalist, command-line-based Linux operating system
Best Free and Open Source Software
Free-Software Purism Game Jam
The first Purism Free Software Game Jam is right around the corner
Plasma 6 and 'traditional' window tiling
I was keeping myself on Plasma 5.x until recently
Ubuntu 23.10 (Mantic Minotaur) reaches End of Life on July 11, 2024
Ubuntu announced its 23.10 (Mantic Minotaur) release almost 9 months ago, on October 12, 2023 and its support period is now nearing its end
Today in Techrights
Openwashing With the "Linux" Brand
Software: Morphosis, Incus 6.2, DNF 5.2
Security, Bad Advice, and FUD
NethSecurity: Open-source Linux firewall
NethSecurity is a free, open-source Linux firewall that simplifies network security deployment
Canonical/Ubuntu: ISO 21434, Ubuntu Core, and RISC-V Milk-V Mars Single-Board Computer
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Fedora / Red Hat / IBM Leftovers
Latest HowTos/Technical Articles From linuxtldr
KDE: Side Projects and Google Summer of Labour (Including Okular Work)
Security Leftovers
Security Leftovers
Web Search Engines and Web Browsers
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Open Hardware: Arduino, Raspberry Pi, and More
Programming Leftovers
GNU/Linux Everywhere
Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers
today's howtos
7 howtos for now
Another 1,500+ Workers Laid Off at Microsoft
Windows Total Cost of Ownership Stories
Android Leftovers
Spatial audio will be even more immersive in Android 15
Linux Mint’s Software Manager Is Now Faster & Safer
Linux Mint's Software Manager has been significantly improved with faster loading, instant window display, and secure Flatpak settings
Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11: Nitrux Linux 3.5.0 is the operating system you need!
Nitrux 3.5.0 has landed, ushering in an era of updates, new features, and performance enhancements that starkly contrast the frustrations many users face with Windows 11
Schenker shows off a Linux laptop prototype with Snapdragon X Elite at Computex 2024
And now it looks like at least one PC maker is preparing to use Qualcomm’s new chips for a Linux laptop
A critique of Cara.app: the 'No AI' Instagram and Artstation copycat child
It is forbidden to post AI art on it, they also put a built-in AI image detector when you upload
Reasons Your Linux System Needs an Antivirus
For some reason, there’s a large number of Linux users who live under the impression that, as a Linux user, you don’t really need an antivirus system
FSF adds three provisional board members
The FSF has advanced in its new governance process: We have installed three provisional board members, who have been participating in board meetings since March 23
Free and Open Source Software
Gentoo – flexible source-based Linux distribution
Gentoo is a very actively maintained Linux distribution which builds (compiles) and installs system packages from source code
Consumer-oriented AI promotes stupidity
Today, there's an enormous amount of hype around AI. Not only is this annoying, it's also aggravating
Dynebolic Linux Return Falls Short of Creative Goals
The beta 4.0 release of Dynebolic Linux announced innovations for creatives looking for a self-contained production and publishing tool
Linux 6.10-rc2
Zambia: Microsoft Falls, Android (Linux) Surging [original]
Operating System Market Share Zambia
Games: SaveTF2, Everafter Falls, and More
half a dozen new articles from gamingonlinux
Russian Firm Pushing "Antivirus" for GNU/Linux, China Allegedly Cracking Islands
today's leftovers
Debian: Colin Watson, Steinar H. Gunderson, Sparky 2024.05 and 2024.05 Special Edition
Audiocasts/Shows: Free Software Security Podcast GNU World Order
Open Hardware: ESP, Arduboy, and More
Well-Crafted Fedora Spin and Fedora Project Elections
today's howtos
Linux Emerging As a Haven for Those Weary of AI
For those users, Linux is proving to be a safe haven
Today in Techrights
Kdenlive 24.05.0 released
The team is happy to announce Kdenlive 24.05
Wine 9.10 Launches with Enhanced DPI Awareness
Wine 9.10 debuts with vkd3d 1.12, better DPI support, and C++ RTTI on ARM
Android Leftovers
Be Careful: These Android Apps Are Installing Malware, Stealing Your Data
6 Years Ago [original]
Endless OS vastly simplifies the Linux desktop so anyone can enjoy it
Endless OS isn't your ordinary Linux desktop distribution and it makes interacting with the operating system a thing anybody can do
OSMC's May update is here with a final Kodi 20.5 update
After April's OSMC release bringing Kodi v20.5, we planned to release Kodi v21 builds imminently
Libadwaita: Splitting GTK and Design Language
Recently, the Linux Mint Blog published Monthly News – April 2024
NixOS 24.05 Arrives with Linux 6.6 LTS, GNOME 46, KDE Plasma 6, and Lomiri
The independent distro NixOS, whose set of packages can be used on other GNU/Linux distributions, as well as on macOS systems, has a new major release, NixOS 24.05.
Amarok 3.0.1 Open-Source Music Player Improves the Wikipedia Applet
Amarok 3.0.1 is here a little over a month after Amarok 3.0 to add a couple of new features and various improvements.
How to Install MediaWiki on Ubuntu 24.04 [original]
In this article, you'll learn how to install and use MediaWiki on Ubuntu 24.04 with a step-by-step guide from installation to configuration.
Programming Leftovers and Hardware Hacking
Security Leftovers
today's howtos
8 howtos for now
Windows TCO Leftovers
NixOS 24.05 released
Hey everyone, we are Weijia Wang and Jörg Thalheim
Amarok 3.0.1 released
The Amarok Development Squad is happy to announce the immediate availability of Amarok 3.0.1
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: June 2nd, 2024
The 190th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on June 2nd, 2024.
Fedora Approves Exception for macOS Binaries in Asahi-Installer
Fedora FESCo grants an exception for shipping prebuilt macOS binaries to support Apple Silicon
6 Top Free and Open Source Erlang Web Frameworks
Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion
Review: LXQt 2.0.0 running on EndeavourOS
On April 15th, the LXQt project announced the launch of LXQt 2.0.0. What is LXQt?
GNU/Linux Climbs to All-Time High of 7% in Jordan [original]
The latest from Jordan
Microsoft's Windows Falls to Market Share of 15% in Pakistan [original]
The latest
20 Years, Women-Run Site [original]
Susan from 2004 until 2013, then Rianne until present
Former Debian Developer Daniel Pocock (Independent) Running in European Elections This Week [original]
European Elections 2024: Midlands–North-West constituency
Today in Techrights
Final Preparations [original]
We're now exactly a week away from our 20-year anniversary as a site and we look forward to seeing those who attend the parties
Microsoft Lost South America [original]
Some new stats
18 Months of Abuse Against Guest Posts, Family Members, and Webhosts [original]
we shall carry on while habitually mentioning and responding to the attacks on us