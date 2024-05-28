Sahil Dhiman and Thomas Koch on Debconf23

After much procrastination, I have gotten around to completing DebConf23 (DC23), Kochi blog post. I kind of lost the original etherpad which started before DebConf23, for jotting down things. So I started afresh with whatever I can remember, months after the actual conference ended. So things might be as accurate as my memory.

DebConf23, was the 24th annual Debian Conference, happened in Infopark, Kochi, India from 10th September to 17th September 2023. It was preceded by DebCamp from 3rd September to 9th September 2023.