Sahil Dhiman and Thomas Koch on Debconf23
-
Sahilister ☛ Sahil Dhiman: A Late, Late Debconf23 Post
After much procrastination, I have gotten around to completing DebConf23 (DC23), Kochi blog post. I kind of lost the original etherpad which started before DebConf23, for jotting down things. So I started afresh with whatever I can remember, months after the actual conference ended. So things might be as accurate as my memory.
DebConf23, was the 24th annual Debian Conference, happened in Infopark, Kochi, India from 10th September to 17th September 2023. It was preceded by DebCamp from 3rd September to 9th September 2023.
-
Thomas Koch: Thank you Republika Srpska
In 2011 I went to my first DebConf and was very overwhelmed not only by DebConf, Debian and all the interesting sessions. I was also overwhelmed by the hospitality of the Republika Srpska. Our venue was the cultural center “Banski Dvor” in Banja Luka, “the most important cultural center of the city of Banja Luka and the Serb Republic” 1.