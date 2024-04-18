PostgreSQL Related News and Releases
PostgreSQL ☛ SmartXML 1.0 Tool for loading XML into PostgreSQL
SmartXML 1.0 released
SmartXML is a tool that allows you to parse XML and load data into PostgreSQL.
PostgreSQL ☛ Announcing IvorySQL 3.2: New Oracle XML Function Compatibility and Upgrade to PostgreSQL 16.2
Dear Community Members,
We are excited to introduce IvorySQL 3.2, a significant update that includes a brand new feature for Oracle XML function compatibility alongside an upgrade to PostgreSQL 16.2. This release strengthens our PostgreSQL-based database project with improved capabilities and compatibility.
PostgreSQL ☛ PL/Haskell v4.0 Released
We are pleased to announce the release of version 4.0 of the PL/Haskell extension. This extension allows users to write PostgreSQL functions in the Haskell functional programming language. Instructions can be found here.
PostgreSQL ☛ pgdbDiffo 5.0 Released!
The dbDiffo Developer Team is happy to announce the release of pgdbDiffo 5.0, which is a free online data modeler for PostgreSQL.
Starting from this version, pgdbDiffo is integrated with Make Love, Not Code!, a low-code/no-code application generator for HTML/JS/PHP/PostgreSQL projects.
See https://dbdiffo.com for more information and download links.
PostgreSQL ☛ PGConf.BE : Speakers online and Registrations open
PGConf.BE 2024 will be held in Haasrode, Leuven, about 25km from Brussels.
LWN ☛ The PostgreSQL community debates ALTER SYSTEM
Sometimes the smallest patches create the biggest discussions. A case in point would be the process by which the PostgreSQL community — not a group normally prone to extended, strongly worded megathreads — resolved the question of whether to merge a brief patch adding a new configuration parameter. Sometimes, a proposal that looks like a security patch is not, in fact, intended to be a security patch, but getting that point across can be difficult.