MPV 0.38.0 Launches with Advanced Video and Audio Upgrades

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 18, 2024



MPV, a free and open-source media player known for its efficiency and compatibility across different operating systems and support for a wide range of media file formats, recently launched its latest version, MPV 0.38.0. The update promises several new features and enhancements designed to improve its users’ video playback experience.

In addition to the above-mentioned, MPV continues to address bugs and enhance minor features across different systems to ensure smoother performance and improved compatibility. These adjustments include fixes for specific audio drivers, enhanced key modifier reporting on macOS, and improved support for high-resolution scrolling in Wayland.

Lastly, MPV 0.38.0 also includes many fixes and minor enhancements. Please refer to the release notes or visit the project’s website for detailed information about all changes.

