Linux 6.9-rc4
posted by Roy Schestowitz on Apr 15, 2024
-
The 6.9-rc4 kernel prepatch is out for testing. "
Nothing particularly unusual going on this week - some new hw mitigations may stand out, but after a decade of this I can't really call it 'unusual' any more, can I?"
-
Nothing particularly unusual going on this week - some new hw
mitigations may stand out, but after a decade of this I can't really
call it "unusual" any more, can I? We also had a bit more bcachefs
fixes, and a turbostat tool update, but other than that it's the
regular drop of random stuff all over.
Drivers end up being the bulk of the remaining stuff, and we still had
some timer fallout from the big timer updates this merge window.
Nothing else really strikes me, but the foll shortlog is appended as
usual - easy enough to just scan through to get kind of a flavor of
what has been going on.
Linus