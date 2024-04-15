Linux 6.9-rc4

Nothing particularly unusual going on this week - some new hw mitigations may stand out, but after a decade of this I can't really call it "unusual" any more, can I? We also had a bit more bcachefs fixes, and a turbostat tool update, but other than that it's the regular drop of random stuff all over.

Drivers end up being the bulk of the remaining stuff, and we still had some timer fallout from the big timer updates this merge window. Nothing else really strikes me, but the foll shortlog is appended as usual - easy enough to just scan through to get kind of a flavor of what has been going on.

Linus